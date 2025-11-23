Raiders' Zamir White: Inactive again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Browns.
White will be a healthy scratch for the sixth consecutive game. Ashton Jeanty, Raheem Mostert and Dylan Laube are ahead of him on the depth chart. White has just 10 carries for 25 yards and no touchdowns in 2025.
More News
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Won't play Week 11•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Healthy scratch again Thursday•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Inactive against Jacksonville•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Inactive Sunday•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Zero offensive snaps against Colts•
-
Raiders' Zamir White: Healthy scratch in Week 4•