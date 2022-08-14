Trammell caught three of four targets for 27 yards during Saturday's 29-22 win over the Chargers.

Trammell, who spent most of his rookie year in 2021 on Atlanta's practice squad, managed to make a modest impact with his three catches, but was outshined by undrafted free agent Lance McCutcheon's breakout two-touchdown performance. Between the duo, no other wide receiver recorded a reception, however, giving Trammell some positive momentum over fellow roster bubble wideouts Warren Jackson, Landen Akers, and J.J. Koski moving into Friday's second preseason game against the Texans.