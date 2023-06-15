Skowronek missed time during the Rams' recent minicamp while "working through some foot stuff," per coach Sean McVay, Cameron DaSilva of the USA Today reports.

Skowronek has moved past the calf strain that he dealt with at the end of last season, but he's now tending to a foot issue in advance of training camp. Assuming it's nothing that lingers, Skowronek will look to cement a steady role in a Rams' wide receiver corps that will be led by Cooper Kupp and also includes Van Jefferson, Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua. In 14 games during the 2022 campaign, the 2021 seventh-rounder logged 39 catches on 61 targets for 376 yards and no touchdowns.