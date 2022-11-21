Powell rushed once for minus-one yard and caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Saints. He also returned two punts for nine yards and one kickoff for 34 yards.

Powell's lengthy kickoff return was critical in setting up Tutu Atwell's first career touchdown, a 62-yard bomb that kicked off scoring on the day for the Rams. More encouraging for Powell was the 20 snaps he saw on offense, his second most in a game so far this season. The Rams' primary return man may continue to enjoy a more expanded role on offense while Cooper Kupp (ankle) misses time.