Rams' Cairo Santos: Set to kick Week 6
Santos is likely to handle kicking duties for the Rams on Sunday against the Broncos after coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Greg Zuerlein (groin) is "probably another week away" from returning, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Santos converted two field goals and all three extra points in Sunday's win over the Seahawks in his first game with the Rams. The altitude at Denver provides an added bonus for Santos, who remains an appealing fantasy option as the fill-in kicker for the best offense in the NFL.
