Daniels caught one of two targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 34-6 win over the Cardinals.

With Puka Nacua (knee/toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring) inactive, Daniels' 46 snaps were two fewer than Konata Mumpfield for the team lead at receiver for the Rams. Mumpfield led the group in targets (four), catches (three) and yards (81), and only Xavier Smith (2-40-1) joined him as wide receivers to catch more than one pass from Matthew Stafford against Arizona. The team relied heavily on its tight ends and running backs. Daniels' playing time isn't worth chasing in fantasy.