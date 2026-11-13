Head coach Sean McVay said Friday that Daniels "will get an opportunity to play more snaps moving forward," Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Daniels has seen minimal playing time this season, but he'll be thrust into a more prominent role offensively due to both Puka Nacua (knee/toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring) being on injured reserve. As such, Daniels -- a sixth-round selection of the Rams in the 2026 NFL Draft -- is slated to serve as the team's WR3 behind Konata Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, with Xavier Smith and Brennan Presley also in the mix for snaps on offense. During his final college season in Miami, Daniels recorded 50 catches for 557 yards and seven touchdowns across 13 games.