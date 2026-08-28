Connors rushed 18 times for 69 yards and brought in all three targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 20-18 preseason win over the Chargers on Thursday.

Connors led the Rams in rush attempts and rushing yards on the night, as the undrafted rookie got an extended look in the wake of the trade of fellow back Jarquez Hunter to the Dolphins earlier Thursday. Connors rushed 26 times for 96 yards and added a 7-53-3 receiving line over three preseason games, with his latest trip to the end zone an eight-yard touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter. Connors seemingly has a solid chance of sticking on the 53-man roster as the No. 3 running back, given his versatility and body of work this summer.