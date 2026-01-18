Johnson (illness) is active for Sunday's divisional-round matchup versus the Bears

Johnson missed Friday's practice with an illness, but it appears that it won't hold him back for the Rams' second playoff game. The 26-year-old has played in each of the last six games, including last week's wild-card win over Carolina, and he's tallied 13 tackles with two sacks over that span. Johnson should continue filling a backup role behind starting defensive end Braden Fiske.