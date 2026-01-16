Rams' Desjuan Johnson: Questionable for divisional round
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (illness) is questionable for Sunday night's divisional-round game against the Bears, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson popped up as DNP on Friday, leaving his status in question for Sunday night. Johnson logged 28 percent of the defensive snaps in last Saturday's wild-card win over the Panthers, recording one solo tackle. Tyler Davis would be in line for more snaps if Johnson is unable to play Sunday.