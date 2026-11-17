The Rams placed McMahon (knee) on injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

McMahon suffered a knee injury during the Rams' 34-6 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. The injury is severe enough for him to require a stint on IR, so he'll be required to miss at least the next four games, with his next chance to play being Week 15 against the Seahawks on Christmas day. With Coleman Shelton nursing a hamstring injury, may have to turn to other options like David Quessenberry or Beaux Limmer to fill in at center for the time being.