Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Uncertain for Week 16

Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Zuerlein is dealing with a muscle strain in his leg and questionable for Saturday's game against the 49ers, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Zuerlein was barely used in Sunday's 44-21 loss to Dallas, making his his only extra-point attempt. It's unclear how he sustained the injury, but the fact that he could miss time suggests it's cause for concern. McVay said the team will explore their options at kicker this week just in case, but it's still too early for Zuerlein to be in serious jeopardy of missing Week 16.