Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Uncertain for Week 16
Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Zuerlein is dealing with a muscle strain in his leg and questionable for Saturday's game against the 49ers, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Zuerlein was barely used in Sunday's 44-21 loss to Dallas, making his his only extra-point attempt. It's unclear how he sustained the injury, but the fact that he could miss time suggests it's cause for concern. McVay said the team will explore their options at kicker this week just in case, but it's still too early for Zuerlein to be in serious jeopardy of missing Week 16.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 15 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 15,...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Top Week 16 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
This has been the best rookie WR class in years. But Chris Towers warns about overreacting...
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.