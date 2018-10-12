Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Won't return Week 6

Zuerlein (groin) was officially ruled out of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Zuerlein progressed to limited practice participation Thursday and Friday but was unsurprisingly ruled out as coach Sean McVay indicated earlier in the week he was still a week away from returning. Cairo Santos will serve as the Rams' kicker with a nice matchup in the altitude at Denver.

