The Rams elevated Mevis from the practice squad Saturday in preparation for him to start versus the Seahawks on Sunday.

Head coach Sean McVay has already confirmed that Mevis will start at home versus Seattle on Sunday, while Joshua Karty will serve as the team's No. 2 kicker. In his first regular-season action of the year, Los Angeles' win over the 49ers in Week 10, Mevis converted all six of his extra-point tries but wasn't tasked with attempting a field goal. After Sunday's game, the Rams will be able to elevate Mevis from the practice squad for just one more contest, after which point he'll need to sign with the team's 53-man roster in order to log any more starts.