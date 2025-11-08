The Rams elevated Mevis from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Mevis signed with the Rams' practice squad Wednesday, and he will replace Joshua Karty as the starting kicker against the 49ers on Sunday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Mevis has not attempted a field goal or PAT in a regular-season game since joining the league in May of 2024 as an undrafted free agent. However, he should have fantasy value for a Rams team whose offense averages 369.9 yards and 26.1 points per game, which are ranked seventh and eighth best, respectively, in the NFL this season.