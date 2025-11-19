Rams' Harrison Mevis: Signed to active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rams signed Mevis to their active roster Wednesday.
The team previously called Mevis up from the practice squad to kick in Weeks 10 and 11. Joshua Karty is also still on the roster, but Mevis figures to get the nod again this Sunday against Tampa Bay.
