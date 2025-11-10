Coach Sean McVay announced Monday that Mevis will once again handle kicking duties for the Rams next Sunday against the Seahawks, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Mevis was elevated from the practice squad over the weekend and got the nod over struggling Joshua Karty against San Francisco, and Mevis responded by making all six of his extra-point tries. Karty remains on the 53-man roster, but Mevis can continue to be elevated from the practice squad the next few weeks while the Rams figure out their kicking situation down the stretch ahead of a possible postseason run. Kicking in the Los Angeles offense makes Mevis a desirable fantasy target at the position.