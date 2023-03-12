Long was traded Sunday along with a 2023 third-round pick to the Rams in exchange for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Long will be included as a complementary piece in one of the 2023 offseason's most notable trades up until this point. The 6-foot-5 tight end will finish his two-year career in Miami with just one career catch, as he saw extremely sparse offensive usage over 16 regular-season games during this span. Long figures to primarily slot in for the Rams as a blocking tight end behind Tyler Higbee and Brycen Hopkins.