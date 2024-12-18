Whittington went without a target while playing 10 of the Rams' 65 snaps on offense in Thursday's 12-6 win over the 49ers. He also returned two kickoffs for 51 yards.

Since making waves after recording 13 receptions for 151 yards on 18 targets between Weeks 4 and 5, Whittington has largely been an afterthought on offense. Shortly after Whittington's pair of breakout games, the Rams returned Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua from injuries, and the rookie's opportunities have been limited as a result. Whittington hasn't even drawn a target over his last seven outings while playing just 44 total snaps on offense.