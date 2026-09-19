Curl (ankle) is set to be a limited participant in Saturday's practice, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Curl is dealing with ankle soreness that began after the Rams' Week 1 loss to the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. The strong safety has been limited throughout Week 2. There is a chance that Curl could play through the issue for Monday's game against the Giants, but the fact that he only played 46 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 1 means the injury may still be unmanageable in a live game.