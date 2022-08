Bruss left the field with an apparent knee injury during the Rams' 24-20 preseason loss vs. Houston on Friday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

The severity of his injury is unknown, but Bruss did later return from the locker room to sit on the sideline with his teammates, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. As he works his way back into action, the Rams will likely lean more heavily on Tremayne Anchrum for depth on the interior of their offensive line.