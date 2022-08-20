Bruss suffered tears to his ACL and MCL on Saturday and is out for the season, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

It's a brutal break for the 2022 third-rounder out of Wisconsin. The Rams had hoped Bruss might be able to provide some immediate depth on the interior of their offensive line and perhaps even stretch out to tackle this regular season, but they'll now have to wait until next year before he's ready to play again. In the meantime, Tremayne Anchrum, Jeremiah Kolone and Jack Snyder are available as depth options at guard for Los Angleles.