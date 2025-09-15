Stafford completed 23 of 33 passes for 298 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 33-19 win over the Titans.

Stafford wasn't sharp in the first half, totaling only 106 yards while also throwing an interception just before halftime that set up a field goal for Tennessee. However, he completed three passes of at least 20 yards in the second half -- the longest of which was a 40-yard pass to Jordan Whittington -- and also capped two drives with touchdown passes of eight and 16 yards, respectively. Stafford has not appeared limited by a back injury that drew a lot of attention in the preseason, as he has averaged 8.8 yards per attempt with three touchdowns across two games.