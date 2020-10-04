site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rams' Micah Kiser: Exits with injury
RotoWire Staff
Oct 4, 2020
Kiser is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants due to a groin injury.
Kiser normally handles an every-down role on defense, so if he's forced to miss time it will be a significant blow to Los Angeles' already-thin linebacker corps. Justin Hollins stands to handle an increased role in the meantime.
