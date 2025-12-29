McCreary (hip) was activated from the injured reserve list Monday, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

The fourth-year pro from Auburn has missed the Rams' last four games due to a hip injury, but following a full practice Friday, he's set to return for Monday night's matchup against the Falcons. Since being dealt from the Titans to the Rams in late October, McCreary has appeared in four games and played just one defensive snap. Now fully healthy, he's expected to operate as one of the Rams' top slot corners in the Week 17 matchup.