Rams' Roger McCreary: Considered full participant
By RotoWire Staff
McCreary (hip) was listed as a full participant on the Rams' estimated injury report Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
McCreary is tracking towards making his return to practice after being designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. The cornerback has been sidelined since suffering a hip injury in Week 12, and he appears to be on track to practice whenever Los Angeles holds an official session this week.