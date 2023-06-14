Yeast (chest) was spotted participating in Los Angeles' minicamp Tuesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Yeast suffered a pulmonary contusion to his chest on January 8 during the Rams' season finale, but he has since had the offseason to move past the issue. The 2022 seventh-round pick was working alongside fellow safeties Jordan Fuller and Quentin Lake throughout minicamp. In his rookie campaign, Yeast tallied 20 tackles in 15 appearances. The Kansas State product will compete with Lake for the second starting safety position alongside Fuller in L.A. ahead of this upcoming season.