Rams' Stetson Bennett: Emergency QB for Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bennett (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Rams' emergency third quarterback against the Eagles on Sunday, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Bennett will be the Rams' emergency quarterback for the first time this season. That means he'll be allowed to see the field Sunday only in the event that Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo are both removed from the game due to injury, illness or ejection.