Bennett (coach's decision) is inactive but serving as the Rams' emergency third quarterback in Sunday's divisional-round matchup against Chicago, Stu Jackson of the team's official website reports.

Bennett will operate in his familiar role as the No. 3 QB for Los Angeles as the team looks to advance to the NFC Championship Game. The 28-year-old will only be able to enter the contest if both starter Matthew Stafford and backup Jimmy Garoppolo are sidelined.