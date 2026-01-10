Rams' Stetson Bennett: Remains Emergency QB
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bennett (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Rams' emergency third quarterback during Saturday's wild-card matchup versus the Panthers, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
Bennett has served as the team's emergency quarterback all season and will continue to do so Saturday. He is prohibited from playing unless both Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo were to exit the game due to injury, illness or ejection.