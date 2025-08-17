Bennett completed 28 of 40 passes for 324 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Saturday's 23-22 preseason win over the Chargers.

Bennett has now played the entirety of both of the Rams' preseason contests and has performed well in both. Overall, he's completed 44 of 64 passes for 512 yards while throwing five touchdowns as compared to two interceptions. Bennett looks to be locked into the third spot on the depth chart.