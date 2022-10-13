Rapp (ribs) was listed as a limited participant on the Ram's injury report Wednesday.
Rapp popped up with a rib issue on last Wednesday's injury report and was sidelined during Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. As a result, backup Terrell Burgess played 100 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps, as fellow starting safety Jordan Fuller was out on IR in Week 5. Rapp recorded 16 tackles, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble over the first four games of the season, and he'll have two more practices to improve his injury status before this Sunday's game against Carolina.