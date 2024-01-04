Tomlinson (hamstring) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

A hamstring injury has sidelined Tomlinson for each of Los Angeles' past two games, but the defensive back appears to be doing better given his ability to practice in full to open Week 18 prep. Tomlinson has worked primarily in a special-teams role this season, but he may see additional work on defense against San Francisco on Sunday if he's able to suit up since Rams head coach Sean McVay has indicated that the team will be resting multiple starters on both offense and defense.