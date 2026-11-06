McDuffie (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

Trent McDuffie was not seen at practice Friday, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, marking him as a DNP for three straight practices ahead of Week 9. The 26-year-old tweaked his back in Week 8, in his first game back from a groin injury that kept him out for two weeks. With Jaylen Watson (shoulder) already ruled out for Sunday, the Rams could be short in the secondary against the Commanders.