The Rams placed McClendon on the active/PUP list Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The severity of McClendon's injury remains unclear, but he's eligible to practice and/or play at any point during the preseason. The rookie fifth-round pick out of Georgia was a three-year starter at right tackle in college but has the versatility to play multiple positions along the offensive line.