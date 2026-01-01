Kolar (nose) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Kolar was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a nose injury, but the fourth-year tight end practiced without restriction Thursday and is on track to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Steelers. Kolar has caught 10 passes (on 15 targets) for 142 yards and two scores across 16 regular-season games while serving as the Ravens' TE3 behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.