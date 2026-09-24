Moore (ankle) was limited during Thursday's practice.

Moore was limited for a second consecutive day, so he may be heading toward an injury designation for Sunday's meeting with Dallas. The wideout logged 32 snaps in the 24-17 loss to New Orleans in Week 2, second behind Rashod Bateman (54), though he ended the day with just one catch (three targets) for six yards. Zay Flowers (ankle) could be in line for another absence in Week 3, and if Moore joins him on the shelf against Dallas, LaJohntay Wester and Devontez Walker may need to be more involved alongside Bateman.