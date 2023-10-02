Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Ojabo (ankle/knee) may not return from injured reserve this season, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Ojabo was placed on IR after suffering the pair of injuries early in the Ravens' Week 3 loss to the Colts. According to Harbaugh, the 23-year-old linebacker is without a definitive timeline for a return and is still being evaluated, but if surgery is deemed necessary, Odabo would likely miss the rest of the season. The second-year pro has played in just five regular-season games since being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.