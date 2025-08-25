Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Wade will be "out for a while" due to a rib injury that he suffered during Saturday's preseason game against the Commanders, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

Wade suffered the injury on the first play of the second quarter, when he took a hit from Antonio Hamilton while hauling in a 15-yard pass. Wade spent the entire 2024 season on the Ravens' practice squad, but his injury makes it likely that he'll be part of the team's roster cuts Tuesday.