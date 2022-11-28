Jackson recorded two receptions on three targets for 74 yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Jaguars.

Jackson wasn't a significant part of Baltimore's offense from a target perspective, but only Josh Oliver recorded more yards. Nearly all of Jackson's production came on a 62-yard reception late in the fourth quarter, which helped set up a go-ahead touchdown for Baltimore. Jackson officially remains on the Ravens' practice squad, though he has been on the active roster for two of the team's last three games.