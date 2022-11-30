Duvernay caught three of five targets for 23 yards and added 16 yards on two carries in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Jaguars.

Duvernay continued to run as the Ravens' No. 1 wideout Sunday, playing the most offensive snaps (56) of any Baltimore receiver. Unfortunately, the speedster couldn't get much going in a favorable matchup. Duvernay's recent struggles are just a part of what appears to be a bigger problem with the Ravens' aerial attack. With teammate Rashod Bateman (foot) out for the remainder of the season, Duvernay should continue to be given the opportunity to produce in an offense looking to get back on track. The 25-year-old receiver will look to improve upon several weeks of lackluster performances when the Ravens host the Broncos in Week 13.