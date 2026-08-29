Sarratt caught one of two targets for only one yard in Friday's 41-3 preseason win over the Commanders.

The 2026 fourth-round pick made a splash in the Ravens' preseason opener, but Sarratt managed just two catches for four yards in the final two exhibition games. Third-round rookie Ja'Kobi Lane has been the star of training camp and seems to have the No. 3 wideout job locked down, leaving Sarratt competing with the likes of Devontez Walker, Chris Moore and LaJohntay Wester just to find a spot on the 53-man roster.