Likely was not targeted during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Patriots.

The fourth-year pro from Coastal Carolina has now gone without a target in each of the Ravens' last two games. In 12 contests this season, Likely has caught 22 of 31 targets for 248 yards and one touchdown. He likely won't carry much fantasy value in the Week 17 matchup against the Packers, especially if Lamar Jackson (back) is sidelined.