Dobbins rushed 13 times for 53 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 47-42 win over the Browns. He also ran in a successful two-point conversion.

Dobbins led the Ravens in rushes, with Gus Edwards' seven marking the next most from a running back. Although Edwards also scored twice while accumulating 49 yards on the ground, Dobbins was once again impressive with his workload. With a one-yard touchdown during the third quarter, the rookie has now scored in three straight games, garnering double-digit carries in each of those outings as well. Such success has Dobbins' value rising as the end of the season approaches, and in Week 15 he's rewarded with a matchup against a Jaguars defense that's allowed the third-most rushing yards league-wide thus far.