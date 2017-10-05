Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Nursing Achilles issue
Smith (Achilles) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Smith has been proving his contributions in the secondary this season, breaking up four passes and adding an interception. However, his average of three tackles per game can hinder his IDP value. His injury was just discovered Wednesday, so it's unclear how severe it is. If he's unable to play Sunday in Oakland, expect Tony McRae and Marlon Humphrey to pick up a majority of the slack.
More News
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke contingencies awaiting ruling
With Ezekiel Elliott's status once again up in the air awaiting a court ruling, Fantasy players...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...