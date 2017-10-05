Smith (Achilles) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Smith has been proving his contributions in the secondary this season, breaking up four passes and adding an interception. However, his average of three tackles per game can hinder his IDP value. His injury was just discovered Wednesday, so it's unclear how severe it is. If he's unable to play Sunday in Oakland, expect Tony McRae and Marlon Humphrey to pick up a majority of the slack.