Hill did not record a carry or target in Sunday's win over the Jets. He played 16 snaps.

Hill was back in action after missing Week 11 with a toe injury. However, he was not involved in the game plan as he played 25 percent of the snaps and did not record a touch. Hill has not played more than 19 snaps in any of his four games since the bye, nor has he gotten more than one carry in any of those outings. Fellow running back Keaton Mitchell is still not out-snapping Hill, but he tends to get the ball when he's on the field. Hill and the Ravens return to action Thanksgiving night against the Bengals.