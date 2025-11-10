Hill took his lone carry for a one-yard touchdown and added a 12-yard reception in Sunday's win over the Vikings.

The Ravens used Hill a bit more than they did in Week 9 when the veteran played a season-low 11 snaps. Hill was out there for 19 snaps on offense, which was 27% of the plays. He only had two touches but made the most of them by scoring a touchdown on his only carry and picking up a first down on his one catch. Hill's goal-line carry was his first such carry of the season and his first red zone carry since Week 4. He remains a part of the offense, but he rarely sees even five touches in a given game.