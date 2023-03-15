Hill is re-signing with Baltimore on a two-year, $4.5 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 2019 fourth-round pick has played nearly as many snaps on special teams (501) as offense (524) in the NFL, though he did have a career-high 262 rushing yards last season. Hill profiles as Baltimore's No. 3 back heading into offseason practices, or perhaps the No. 4 if they add a draft pick in the early or middle rounds. J.K. Dobbins is under contract through 2023, and Gus Edwards recently accepted a pay cut to stay with the team.