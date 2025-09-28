Ravens' Keaton Mitchell: Inactive again Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (coach's decision) is a healthy scratch for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.
Mitchell has now been ruled a healthy scratch for each of the first four weeks of the season. The Ravens will once again use Justice Hill and Rasheen Ali as the backup running backs behind bell-cow starter Derrick Henry. Mitchell's next chance to play is Week 5 versus the Texans on Sunday, Oct. 5.
