Mitchell had six carries for 31 yards and added two receptions for 23 yards on three targets against the Browns.

The speedster's role was expected to be elevated with Justice Hill (toe) sidelined. Mitchell did get a bump with a season-high 16 snaps and nine total opportunities split between six carries and three targets. He peeled off 5.2 yards per carry and had his first multi-reception game of the year. However, his one missed target ended in disaster as it ricocheted off his hands and into Devin Bush's for a pick-six. This game was a good snapshot of Mitchell's expected usage if Hill is out, but once the veteran returns, it could be an uphill battle for Mitchell to get double-digit snaps in a given game. The Ravens return home to face the Jets in Week 12.